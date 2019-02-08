Organization that helps the homeless lost its headquarters in Albertville church fire

An organization that helps the homeless in Marshall County is starting from scratch after a fire Thursday night damaged their headquarters in Albertville.

Room in the Inn was located inside LifePoint Church on Motley Street. Everything they had collected to help the homeless was destroyed in the fire.

Community members pulled together Friday to find them a temporary home. Volunteers like Tammy Fussell from Marshall County Homeless Ministries said when they heard a fire hit their home base at LifePoint Church, it rattled them.

"LifePoint Church has been so generous to our ministry, letting us stay there. They're so involved," Fussell said.

At this time, it's unknown what caused the fire. Inside the church, medications, clothes and other necessities were lost.

For now, they've relocated to The Venue in Guntersville where volunteers have been working since early Friday morning.

One volunteer, Cathryn Baucom, said the community's help has been amazing.

"We're sorting and taking donations right now because the neighbors lost everything, so we are starting over with them," she said.

Donations can be dropped off at United Way in Guntersville or the Chamber of Commerce in Albertville.