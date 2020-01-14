Clear
Organization presents check to family of fallen Huntsville police officer

STAC Agent Billy Clardy III

Officer Clardy was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 6.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 3:04 PM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 3:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 5 Images

An organization is stepping in to help the family of a fallen Huntsville police officer.

The United Merchant Association raised $5,667.12 for the family of Officer Billy Clardy III.

Buckets were placed at different locations around Huntsville. A check was presented to the Clardy family Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Clardy was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 6. He is survived by his wife and five children.

