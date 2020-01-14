Photo Gallery 5 Images
An organization is stepping in to help the family of a fallen Huntsville police officer.
The United Merchant Association raised $5,667.12 for the family of Officer Billy Clardy III.
Buckets were placed at different locations around Huntsville. A check was presented to the Clardy family Tuesday afternoon.
Officer Clardy was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 6. He is survived by his wife and five children.
Related Content
- Organization presents check to family of fallen Huntsville police officer
- Memorial fund created for family of fallen Huntsville officer
- Huntsville Police and Madison Co. Deputies honor fallen officer
- Huntsville Police dedicate Christmas tree to fallen officers in department
- Community continues to show support for fallen Huntsville police officer
- Huntsville police announce plans for funeral procession for fallen officer
- Friends and family prepare to say goodbye to fallen Huntsville police officer
- Huntsville Police officer shot
- Charity paying off mortgages on family homes of fallen Huntsville officer, Tennessee officer
- St. Louis police identify fallen officer
Scroll for more content...