Organization offers career readiness program for Latinx students in Alabama

Navigating the college application process and preparing for a career is daunting for any high school student, but for underrepresented youth, it can be even more difficult.

The Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (HICA) in Birmingham has partnered with staff from Escalera, a national program designed by UnidosUS, to provide a new resource to Hispanic and Latino youth in Alabama.

Estela Tirado, Program Manager of Empowering Communities at HICA, explains the benefits of Escalera, which is a college and career readiness program for 11th and 12th grade Latinx students.

"There are times when young people, especially Latinos, need extra guidance on which options there are, such as planning their path in the way of financial matters, scholarships, where to look for universities, which profession maybe they can explore a little more,” Tirado said.

Tirado says the program is important in bridging the gap between Latinx students and higher education.

"In Alabama, we have first generation students right now who are going to college. So, for many of them, their parents may not know how to guide them, the counselors in the schools may not be able to either or they are overwhelmed about how to better orient Latino students here in Alabama," Tirado said.

Classes are being offered free of charge beginning Jan. 19. Due to the pandemic, classes will take place weekly on Zoom, but will be open to students from all over the state.

Tirado says classes will be given in a bilingual and bicultural environment to accommodate students from different backgrounds. Latino professionals from different career areas will also join classes to share advice and experience with students.

"What we're going to do at Escalera is not only support them in planning, but also try to give them career experience before they make decisions," Tirado said.

The deadline to apply for classes is Dec. 15. For more information or to enroll in classes, visit HICA’s website, or call: 205-942-5505.