Organization launches police reform campaign ahead of remarks from Huntsville police chief

Huntsville police chief Mark McMurray is expected to speak at the work session.

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 8:45 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

During Wednesday's Huntsville City Council work session, we're expecting to hear from the Huntsville Chief of Police Mark McMurray. 

He is expected to comment on the Huntsville Police Advisory Council's report and the recommendations that were released during last week's city council meeting.

The day before that meeting, the Citizens Coalition for Justice Reform and the United Women of Color started a new campaign for police reform, and also said what they hope to hear from the chief of police when he finally speaks.

"We have yet to receive communication from the leaders of this community that they will take responsibility and apologize to those injured mentally and physically from these events," Chris Harris, a leader in the Citizens Coalition for Justice Reform, said.

An apology and accountability for the way police acted towards protesters during the June 1 and 3 protests are something the coalition says they are hoping Chief McMurray will do when he speaks out about the report, but they aren't necessarily expecting one.

"We don't expect anything, but we are hoping that they take responsibility from this point forward," Claudia Mesnil, a leader with the Citizens Coalition for Justice Reform, said.

After reviewing the recommendations, the coalition says while they do agree with some, they believe there are deeper and systematic issues that need to be addressed with local police departments as well.

"We do know that Huntsville police officers receive a lot of training already. That does not necessarily get rid of some of that discriminatory bias that some of the officers have, nor does it address the lack of relationship building in the communities or the lack of trust from officers to citizens," Mesnil said.

It's the reason the coalition also announced their public awareness campaign on policing issues that they say go far beyond how police handle protests. They say it was perfect timing with the report coming out and the work session Wednesday. They hope by putting a spotlight on police reform in Madison County, it'll help drive the change they want and say is greatly needed with local law enforcement.

"I hope it starts to foster real, honest communications between law enforcement and members of the community and forces real interactions so we can talk to each other about proceed truthful on each side and find that happy medium that helps us all start to heal from all these various atrocities," Harris said.

Leaders from the coalition are expected to be at the city council work session Wednesday at 5 p.m.

