North Alabama organ donors increasing thanks to DMVs

Friday marks the end of DMV Appreciation Week, and several DMVs across the state are being recognized for their efforts in getting more people to become organ donors.

In North Alabama, DeKalb, Jackson and Morgan counties were recognized for helping to raise awareness.

“We would not be successful in our mission to heal and save lives, without the dedication and support of our DMV partners,” said Chris Meeks, executive director for Legacy of Hope. “The donor registry serves as the voice of the individual when they can no longer speak for themselves and provides comfort to the family in knowing that their loved one’s wishes were honored.”

As of June 1, 2019, 38% of Alabama's licensed drivers are registered organ donors, but those numbers are growing thanks to DMVs. Legacy of Hope says DMVs play a valuable role in increasing the number of registered organ donors. That's because most people register when getting their IDs or driver's licenses.

"We need to eliminate that waiting list. It's sad people have to wait to have that life saving transplant. There is currently 1,000 people in the state of Alabama waiting for an organ transplant, so it's important for people to register ahead of time and make that decision to give life to make that decision," Brie Hollander, who is the community liaison, said.

Soon, organ donors might be able to show their support through a license plate. It is currently in the pre-commitment phase. They need 250 people to sign up by May. So far, they have 80.