Orange Bowl Predictions by South Beach Goers

Today we walked the South Pointe Pier to try to find some Alabama or Oklahoma fans to see who they thought were going to win the big game.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 8:51 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

While on South Pointe Pier today in Miami Beach, I had the chance to talk to some people who were just enjoying their day. I found that not many Alabama or Oklahoma fans, but lots of unbiased residents who are ready for a good football game. Check out the video above!

