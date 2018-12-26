While on South Pointe Pier today in Miami Beach, I had the chance to talk to some people who were just enjoying their day. I found that not many Alabama or Oklahoma fans, but lots of unbiased residents who are ready for a good football game. Check out the video above!
Related Content
- Orange Bowl Predictions by South Beach Goers
- Three Bama players suspended ahead of Orange Bowl
- 2018 Capital One Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma
- Tennessee Valley Church goers react to Texas shooting
- Alabamians predicted to spend billions this holiday season
- Coronary calcium screening better predicts heart disease risk, research finds
- AAA predicts most Thanksgiving travelers in 13 years
- Alabama & Auburn Start Bowl Practice
- Super Bowl LII: Eagles win!
- Special Reese's Senior Bowl invitation
Scroll for more content...