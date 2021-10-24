Oral rabies vaccine being distributed in North Alabama this week

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will drop off oral rabies vaccine (ORV) by plane in parts of North Alabama this week. The goal is to reduce raccoon rabies and prevent public health risks.

Drop off zones are located in DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall and Morgan counties along with other parts of the state.

The Alabama Departmentt of Public Health explains "the vaccine packets consist of a sachet, or plastic pack, containing the rabies vaccine. The outer shell of the packet is coated with fishmeal or dog meal to attract raccoons. Raccoons are vaccinated by opening the packet with their teeth, which exposes their gums to vaccine."

The packets are not harmful to humans or animals. However, some animals can experience disgestive issues and people could have skin reactions. People are asked not to avoid skin contact with the packets.

If you are accidentally exposed, wash your hands. If you face a serious reaction, call the number on the packet to reach the State Public Health Veterinarian's Office.

“I understand the concern from citizens and owners when an ORV packet is found in an unintended place or when there is an unintended exposure, but I am hopeful that people keep the big picture in mind, and that is actually reducing the risk of rabies exposures in Alabama by vaccinating raccoons," State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Dee Jones said. "The vaccine packets have been proven to be very safe by historical data collected from incidental exposures. I believe the ORV program benefits public health, animal welfare and wildlife.”

This is all part of an annual USDA program. Most packets are dropped off during the month of October.

For more information about the federal ORV usage in Alabama, please contact the USDA at 1-866-4USDA-WS. For more information about rabies exposures, animal or human exposures to the ORV please call ADPH at 1-800-338-8374.