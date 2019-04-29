Oral cancer survivors fight to raise awareness of the deadly disease

Alabama ranks in the top 10 for Oral Cancer cases and deaths in the nation. Governor Kay Ivey and health officials dedicated the month of April to bring awareness to the deadly disease.

"I assumed once you finished the radiation, you get better immediately, and in 3 months we'd plan on going to the beach you know... well that didn't work that well," Jerry Price, an oral cancer survivor said.

Price says his path to being cancer-free hasn't been easy. His journey started in 2015, when his wife was diagnosed with Leukemia. Price says he was meeting with a nurse, who noticed his face looked swollen. By the end of the week, he was in surgery for throat cancer.

"Radical neck dissection," Price said. "They took out all my lymph-nodes under here, that's why I got the turkey neck now."

Price had numerous radiation and chemotherapy treatments. Almost a year earlier, Dirk Sibert went through the same exact thing.

"As a result of that, I went from 150 pounds to 120 pounds in a 4 to 6 week period," Sibert recalled.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama has the 5th highest rate of Oral Cancer, and ranks 7th in deaths related to the disease. For the first time ever, Governor Kay Ivey proclaimed April of 2019 Oral Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Tres Childs has been doing radiation oncology for 24 years, and says awareness can lead to prevention. He says dental screenings, earlier treatment, and vaccines can all help attack the disease.

"If we can make people aware of it, then maybe we can cut down on the instances, and of course find it earlier and get it treated, which is huge," Dr. Childs said.

Dr. Childs cites heavy tobacco use, heavy alcohol use, and the human papillomavirus, also known as HPV, as the main causes of oral cancer.

"Many cases are switching to a younger, healthier population that's induced by this virus, HPV," Dr. Childs said.

HPV is a sexually transmitted virus and can largely be prevented through a vaccine. The CDC says nearly 80 million Americans have the virus. It's what got both Price and Sibert.

The recovery process was a long one. Price and Sibert tell WAAY 31 they couldn't eat, swallow, or sleep. A feeding tube was their source of nutrition. They even went to speech therapy. They did all of this by themselves, without a support system around.

"I kind of felt out there alone and by myself because I had not ran into someone or met anyone that had a similar diagnosis," Sibert said.

That is, until they found each other. Price's wife knew Sibert and connected the two, who started talking about their recovery process.

"Through a series of events, I met Jerry and I met another lady, and the three of us started meeting at Jerry's home," Sibert said.

Since then, the group has grown bigger as Price and Sibert share their experiences with others fighting oral cancer. They are glad Governor Ivey is joining them in raising awareness of the disease. Though the two are survivors, the fight is never over.

"I found out later that radiation is the gift that keeps on giving," Price said. "It's a forever."

