Oral Roberts falls to Arkansas in Sweet 16

The NCAA tournament is all about the crazy moments. The deep threes, buzz beaters and big-time upsets.

This year, Oral Roberts was writing a cinderella story for the ages. The 15 seed defeated Ohio State in the first round before defeating Florida in the second.

With a win over Arkansas in the Sweet 16, the Golden Eagles had a chance to be the highest seed to ever in the Elite Eight. But it was not to be.

Oral Roberts held a seven-point lead over the Razorbacks at the end of the first, but Arkansas stormed back with 44 second-half points. Down two with three seconds on the clock, Max Abmas had a chance to win the game on a last-second shot from behind the arc, but it didn't fall.

Arkansas escaped 72-70.

In the loss, Kareem Thompson, a graduate of Florence High School, filled up the stat sheet for Oral Roberts. The guard scored nine points, hauled in 6 rebounds, dished out five assists, nabbed two steals and recorded one block in 37 minutes of play.