$1.5M in opioid settlement money going towards preventing child abuse in Alabama

$1.5 million from the McKinsey & Company opioid settlement will now go towards preventing child abuse in Alabama.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall distributed the funds to the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention (ADCANP). The investment hopes help reduce harmful experiences driven by parents being addicted to opioids.

Data suggests that a large percentage of children enter foster care in Alabama because of parental substance abuse and that child neglect accounts for more than 60% of child removals from the home, according to the Attorney Generals' Office.

“Children are the invisible victims of the opioid epidemic. Not only does parental substance abuse often lead to the abuse and neglect of children, but abused and neglected children tend to grow up to be substance-dependent adults. Our goal at ADCANP is to break this cycle and we have developed the evidence-based programs to do just that," ADCANP Director Sallye Longshore said.

This is the third distribution of funds from the settlement. It comes after the state and McKinsey reached an agreement in February 2021.

The Attorney General's Office claimed "McKinsey contributed to the opioid crisis by promoting marketing schemes and consulting services to opioid manufacturers, including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, for more than a decade."

The complaint says McKinsey advised Purdue on how to maximize profits from its opioid product by targeting opioid prescribers, using specific wording to get doctors to prescribe more OxyContin and getting around pharmacy restrictions to deliver high-dose prescriptions.

Alabama will receive a total of $9 million as part of the settlement. It is the first multistate opioid settlement that will help address the crisis in Alabama. Some of the money will go towards drug courts and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to help reduce backlogs from opioid-related cases.

A trial against Endo Pharmaceuticals and McKesson Corporation is set to being November 1, 2021. The Alabama Attorney General's Office says it also "has pending claims against opioid manufacturers Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt, and Insys in each of their respective bankruptcy cases."