Opioid Training Institute comes to Huntsville

An opioid training summit to teach community leaders how to fight the growing opioid crisis took place Tuesday at the Jackson Center.

Leaders including school nurses, educators, social workers and more, are having an open conversation about the impact the opioid crisis is having in Alabama. The Harrison School of Pharmacy told us there were 801 overdose deaths and 422 opioid overdose deaths in Alabama in 2017.

Part of Tuesday's training is to learn how to help those who may have an addiction, and how to use the opioid antidote.

"Anyone who has access to a defibrillator, anybody that has access or knowledge of CPR should probably have access to Naloxone because we know in our churches, in our communities, in our businesses there are people who are at risk for overdose," said Karen Marlowe a Professor of Pharmacy Practice at Auburn University's Harrison School of Pharamcy.