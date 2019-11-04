Clear

Opinions sought this week about Pilgrim’s Pride site in Athens

Community meetings on the future of the former Pilgrim's Pride site in Athens are underway.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 8:32 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 8:32 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Community design workshops are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Athens City Hall, 200 Hobbs St W., Athens.

A closing presentation and pinup review is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, also at City Hall.

Get more information on the site HERE

