Opinions sought this week about Pilgrim’s Pride site in Athens

Community meetings on the future of the former Pilgrim's Pride site in Athens are underway.
Community design workshops are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Athens City Hall, 200 Hobbs St W., Athens.
A closing presentation and pinup review is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, also at City Hall.
Get more information on the site HERE
