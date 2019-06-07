Clear
Operation Kidsafe Program begins in Madison

Parents can now bring their kids to fill out an emergency information form.

An effort is now underway in Madison to make sure your child can be accounted for, if the worst happens. Police and first responders helped open an "Operation Kidsafe" office at the Wallace Agency Allstate. People can now bring their kids by the office, get their pictures taken, and put their fingerprints on file. Parents get a printout of an emergency information form, which they can complete at home in private. If a child goes missing, the form is given to the police.

"The biggest reason parents want to come in is 'What if? What if something does happen?' What this does is it shortens the time when they get these forms that the police have to gather information. This is a one-stop shop," said Jason Wallace with Allstate.

The "Operation Kidsafe" program was founded by John Walsh, whose son, Adam, was kidnapped and killed decades ago. He helped create the amber alert system years later.

