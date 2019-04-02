Operation Green Team kicks off #TrashTag clean-up challenge

Operation Green Team is challenging people to help clean up the City of Huntsville. They call it the #TrashTag challenge and the goal is to clean up areas throughout the whole entire city that may need some extra care.

The group kicked off the challenge Monday cleaning up trash along the railroad tracks by Glenwood Cemetery.

From now through May 31st individuals or teams are able to join in by picking an area within Huntsville City limits they want to clean up.

They will take a before and after picture and then upload it to social media with the hashtags #TrashTag and #KeepHuntsvilleBeautiful.

Green team Director Joy McKee told WAAY 31 the challenge is part of a bigger initiative to help keep America beautiful and cleaning up here at home is a start.

"We need everybody out cleaning something that they have to look at everyday and say 'oh you know, that needs to be done'. Whether it's in a neighborhood with an elderly couple that maybe needs some help or whether it's something that you just see everyday that needs a little attention."

Huntsville city council member Bill Kling also joined in this mornings clean up. Last year over 60,000 people volunteered to help clean up the city. The green team will pick two separate groups or individuals to each win a $500 gift card.