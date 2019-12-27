Clear
Operation Christmas Cleanup set for first Saturday in January

Soon Madison County residents will be able to safely dispose of their old electronics and leftover cardboard boxes from Christmas.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 9:16 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Operation Christmas Cleanup will be on January 4, 2020. The Solid Waste Disposal Authority will be collecting your old electronics, cardboard boxes, and Christmas trees.

Operation Christmas Cleanup will be on January 4, 2020. The Solid Waste Disposal Authority will be collecting your old electronics, cardboard boxes, and Christmas trees.

You can drop off your items at two different locations: the Joe Davis Stadium and the Madison City Schools Stadium.

The Disposal Authority asks that cardboard boxes are broken down. They will also only be accepting real trees. They will be grinding the trees into mulch for the City of Huntsville to use.

Officials say they will collect electronics like old computers, phones, tablets, and more.

Doc Holladay with the Solid Waste Disposal Authority says he want to keep these items out of landfills so it doesn't hurt the environment.

Operation Christmas Cleanup will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

