Opening statements to start Thursday for a Madison County murder trial

Opening statements in a capital murder trial involving one of Madison County’s biggest mass murders begins Thursday morning.

It comes after more than a week of jury selection in Christopher Henderson's trial.

Christopher Henderson and his first wife Rhonda Carlson are accused of killing five people in August of 2015.

That includes Henderson's second wife and her unborn child.

"This case has been a long time in the process. An incredible investigation by the sheriff's department. A lot of evidence, a ton of information and to get it sifted through to get here has been a long time," said District Attorney's Office Chief Trial Attorney Tim Gann.

It's been almost six years since firefighters found 35-year-old Kristin Chambers Henderson's body in the debris of a burning house in 2015. The bodies of Henderson's mother, son, and nephew were also found.

Just before being murdered Henderson had filed for divorce and a restraining order.

During the hearing for the restraining order it was discovered that Henderson was still married to his first wife.

"He was certainly married to Kristin and was of the belief that his marriage in Michigan to the co-defendant Rhonda Carlson had been ended by divorce, but for whatever reason the paperwork had never been filed there and it was an uncontested thing so, he found himself in a position of legally having two wives or illegally," said Bruce Gardner, Henderson's defense attorney.

Henderson’s first wife will be a witness for the prosecution in his trial.

It’s a case that’s taken almost six years to get to this point after being delayed last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It could've been a year earlier, but that still would've been a long time. The reason is the volume of the material. It's just incredible how much stuff there is to get through, both by the state and by us," said Gardner.

District Attorney's Office Chief Trial Attorney Tim Gann said that during his more than 30 years working in law enforcement and as a lawyer, this case has been the worse that he's seen.

"The evidence in this case, we do this all the time, we've been doing it a long time and it's like nothing I've ever seen," said Gann.

Gann said that he anticipates the prosecution will finish their case by Monday and Henderson's defense attorney said that according to the state the trial will be finished next week.