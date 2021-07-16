Opening statements in Limestone Co. Sheriff's criminal case

After a full week of jury selection, the jury is finally seated for the criminal case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Opening statements began Friday at 10:30 am, right after the jury was sworn in. Opening statements act as time for both sides to paint a broad picture of what they will uncover over the next couple of weeks.

Jurors heard more about the 11 criminal charges Sheriff Blakely faces, all related to allegations he used his office for personal gain, and stole money from his office and election campaign funds.

Friday marked the first time anyone heard from Blakely's defense team, and they told the jury the State won’t be able to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. The defense says there was no criminal intent in any of Blakely's actions.

The State has to prove there was intent behind each of Blakely's actions. They must prove he intended to steal campaign money and use his office for personal gain. They're confident they will be able to prove he is guilty, but the defense says there is a logical explanation behind every single charge.

All 11 of the criminal charges Blakely faces surround Alabama's ethics laws. The State is confident they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt Blakely violated those ethics laws, and they went over each count to say what evidence they plan to present to prove his guilt in the next couple of weeks.

Six of the 11 charges have to do with theft. Four of them outline times he supposedly stole from his election campaign funds, while the other two deal with law enforcement funds he had access to while sheriff. Those funds include pistol permit fees and the petty cash inmates have to turn over when booked at the Limestone County Jail.

Thirteen people showed up to view the opening statements. One of them was wearing a "Mike Blakely" T-shirt, indicating his supporters where there for him as well.

Starting on Monday, the State will bring their witnesses to the stand. It's a long list with dozens of witnesses, including current Limestone County Sheriff Office employees and a casino employee from one of Blakely's work trips to Vegas. The State is expected to take over a week to make their case.

If convicted, Blakely will lose his badge, his job, and face jail time.