Opening of Interstate 565 interchange at Madison’s Toyota Field set for Thursday

The opening of the Interstate 565 interchange at Toyota Field in Madison is set for Thursday.

Madison City Mayor Paul Finley, Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, Commissioner Steve Haraway, Trash Pandas Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann, Louis Breland and other local leaders will officially cut the ribbon and open Phase 1 of the new interchange to traffic.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Thursday.

An announcement Wednesday night says “This interchange will improve interstate access for Toyota Field, Madison Residents and allow for additional retail, restaurant and office developments to occur at Town Madison. Commuters to Redstone Arsenal will also benefit as this interchange will provide an additional interstate access for workers using Gate 7 on Zierdt Road which will ease traffic and reduce backups at Gate 9 on Research Boulevard.”