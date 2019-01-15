Opening date announced for new Athens High School

Parents and students in Athens are thrilled after just learning the new high school will be opening its doors on Wednesday of next week.

A news conference was held at the board of education to announce the opening date.

According to school officials, the new facility will be greeting around 1,100 students on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Parents WAAY 31 spoke with tell us they couldn’t be more excited.

“I can tell you, because I have the certificate of occupancy in hand, that we will move our students in next Wednesday morning, the 23rd of January, to start the second semester," said Superintendent of Athens City Schools, Dr. Trey Holladay.

In that statement, Holladay answered the question many parents and students in Athens had been asking for a while.

“I’m very excited for my daughter and the rest of the students, because they have been waiting a long time to actually get into the school," said Shantel Crutcher, whose daughter is a senior at Athens High School.

School officials acknowledge and appreciate the students' patience.

“It’s been a long time coming," Holladay said. "We’re excited about it for our students. This building was planned and designed with students in mind.”

After several weather delays kept the new Athens High School from opening on time, high school students had to make do at the middle school. Parents say their children were getting anxious, but say they are feeling much better now.

“She’s looking forward to being part of the first class to graduate from there this year," Crutcher said.

The auditorium is the only part of the school that still isn’t complete, but school officials say that won’t keep students from getting to enjoy the rest of the campus.

There will be an orientation next Tuesday evening for parents and students to come check out the new school so that they know what to expect.