Opening Day at home for Trash Pandas fans

April 9 would have been the first-ever Trash Pandas baseball game in Birmingham against the Barons.

Instead, the minor league season is postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Trash Pandas fans are still celebrating opening day, just from home.

By simply typing #MiLBAtHomeOpener, you join a community of baseball fans supporting their teams in a new way.

"Minor League put together this initiate, that's pretty brilliant by the way. It's the at-home opener," Trash Pandas VP of Marketing, Lindsey Knupp, said.

Until the Trash Pandas can safely take the field, team supporters are celebrating opening day on social media.

"We've been encouraging fans, anyone on social media, to put on their gear, take a picture of whatever they're doing, whether it's working from home, reading a book, playing catch in your backyard," Knupp said.

Knupp added Trash Pandas nation is strong.

"Even just walking outside my building and I see someone in a Trash Panda hat or T-shirt, and I just want to yell out, 'Hey, Trash Pandas,'" Knupp said.

Knupp wanted to keep the "panda"-monium going on opening day with virtual games, online giveaways, and debuting the team's Panda Shopping Network.

"It's all for the fans. Everything we do is for the fans," Knupp said.

While online hangouts are the move for now, Knupp said the Trash Pandas staff cannot wait to play ball.

"So ready for opening day, whether it's your 20th opening day, or your first. We're just as excited to get the season started," Knupp said.

April 15 would have been the home opener at Toyota Field. Instead, expect a packed day of virtual celebrations with the Trash Pandas.