Only sunny for half of the weekend

With high pressure in control, we'll keep it mostly clear tonight and lows will dip into the upper 20s. Where the wind is lighter, we can have frost develop. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be sightly above average, making it to the mid 50s. A sunny sky makes for an all-around nice day.

By Saturday night, clouds start rolling in, signaling our next system on the way. Spotty showers overspread the area through the day Sunday. Temperatures will still be in the mid 50s, even with all the cloud cover. A cold front passes later in the day Monday, but not before highs make it all the way to just shy of the 70 degree mark.

We'll have scattered showers and the chance for a few storms beforehand, but better rain chances will accompany the front as it actually moves through from west to east. In total, rainfall amounts should be around an inch to an inch and a half - lower than data sources were initially forecasting. Temperatures get knocked down to the 50s again by Tuesday.