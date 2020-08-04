Only a few see the chance for a storm Wednesday.

With such a slow moving front, it'll only be as far east as Sand Mountain on Wednesday. That means that like Tuesday, locations west of I-65 stay dry while those farther east will have another shot at an isolated storm.

Tonight, lows fall back into the upper 60s. Aside from a stray shower before midnight east of I-65, we'll be dry and mostly clear with some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures Wednesday reach the upper 80s again and a wind out of the northwest should help keep humidity at a tolerable level. That means no big issues when it comes to heat index values. Even by Thursday, a stray shower or storm is possible over our eastern counties as the cold front almost stalls near the Alabama-Georgia state line.

Looking ahead toward the weekend, the heat intensifies and mornings become muggy yet again. Days start in the low to mid 70s with highs returning to the mid 90s during the afternoon by Saturday. Expect that trend to hold all the way into at least the beginning of next week. Aside from daily isolated pop up thunderstorms in the afternoon, there are no substantial rain chances over the next week or so.