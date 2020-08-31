Only 3 students in quarantine on UAH campus

Numbers show fewer students are in quarantine at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

The university said Monday there are currently only three students in quarantine on a campus with a student body around 10,000.

UAH has plans in place to handle more than 100 sick students in quarantine housing. The school has designated several areas for quarantine housing, with the Tom Bevill Conference Center serving as the primary location.

John Maxon, the university’s associate vice president for student affairs, told me many students choose to go home to quarantine.

He said there are approximately 100 beds available on campus right now, but the university could manage more than 120, if warranted.

“We have a plan for providing all the necessary conveniences for students -- mail delivery, food service, even laundry if necessary, laundry service -- where we’re using different groups to provide those,” he explained.

The school is very satisfied with the current numbers. Leaders also praised students for doing their part in keeping the university community safe.

According to the UA System COVID-19 Dashboard, only 10 students have tested positive on the Huntsville campus.