Online petitiion requests Maroon 5 drop out of Super Bowl performance

An online petition requesting the band Maroon 5 to withdraw from a performance at this year's Super Bowl has gained nearly 50,000 names on Change.Org. The petition reads how the group should withdraw as a show of support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"Sign to tell Maroon 5 to drop out of the Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Kaepernick and players who #TakeAKnee."

Kaepernick gained notoriety during the 2016 season when he began to kneel on the sideline during the National Anthem. He said it was in protest of racial injustice in the United States. It lead to dozens of other players following suit. He opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers and was not hired by any other NFL team. He ultimately filed a grievance with the NFL claiming owners colluded not to hire him. A request for dismissal from the NFL was denied meaning there is sufficient evidence to go to trial.

The petition goes on to read:

"Kaepernick risked his career to take a knee for equality, and the NFL punished him for it. Until the league changes their policy and support players’ constitutional right to protest, no artists should agree to work with the NFL."

There is not yet a response from Maroon 5. The band hasn't yet formally agreed to be the half time act. Singer Rihanna previously turned down an offer to perform. Rapper Jay-Z declined to perform last year.