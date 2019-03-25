Oneonta woman dies in Sunday crash

An Oneonta woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 5:20 p.m. Sunday, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Brandy Leigh Collum, 43, was killed when the 2003 Ford Ranger she was driving left the roadway on Blount County 1 and struck a tree, said Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel, department spokesman.
Daniel said Collum, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
