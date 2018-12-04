Clear
Oneonta man dead after motorcycle wreck on U.S. 231

The wreck happened four miles east of Oneonta.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 9:33 AM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 10:26 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Oneonta man, 70-year-old Jerry Gibbs, was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash when his Yamaha V-star motorcycle he was driving overturned after leaving the roadway on U.S. 231. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the incident.

