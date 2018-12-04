A Oneonta man, 70-year-old Jerry Gibbs, was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash when his Yamaha V-star motorcycle he was driving overturned after leaving the roadway on U.S. 231. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the incident.
Related Content
- Oneonta man dead after motorcycle wreck on U.S. 231
- 18 Wheeler wreck on US Highway 231
- Man killed in Florence motorcycle wreck identified
- Russellville man dies in motorcycle wreck
- Fatal motorcycle wreck near UAH
- Lane closure on U.S. 231
- One dead because of accident on Highway 231
- Motorcycle wreck leads to Hartselle meth bust, police say
- 1 dead in Limestone County wreck
- Wreck in Decatur leaves one dead
Scroll for more content...