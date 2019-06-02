An infant died during a single vehicle wreck in Morgan County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers.
They said around 8:19 a.m. Sunday morning, a car driven by Decatur resident Karla Gabriela Barrera, 22, left the road near the intersection of Woodall Road about three miles east of Trinity.
Barrera's Chevrolet Malibu ended up striking a tree, flipping and catching fire.
Troopers said both Bareera and an 8-year-old child were removed from the car, but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bareera was then taken by helicopter to UAB Hosptial in Birmingham and the 8-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital.
ALEA State Troopers are investigating the crash.
Related Content
- One-year-old dies in car wreck near Trinity
- Homeowner kills intruder in Trinity
- Trinity epicenter of Alabama's 11th quake this year
- Man killed in Trinity home invasion identified
- Man dies in DeKalb County wreck
- Man dies in DeKalb Co. wreck
- Arab man dies in Morgan County wreck
- Russellville man dies in motorcycle wreck
- Teenager dies in Limestone County wreck
- Teenager dies in Madison County wreck