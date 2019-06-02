Clear

One-year-old dies in car wreck near Trinity

State Troopers said a woman and an 8-year-old were both taken to separate hospitals.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 4:13 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

An infant died during a single vehicle wreck in Morgan County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers.

They said around 8:19 a.m. Sunday morning, a car driven by Decatur resident Karla Gabriela Barrera, 22, left the road near the intersection of Woodall Road about three miles east of Trinity.

Barrera's Chevrolet Malibu ended up striking a tree, flipping and catching fire. 

Troopers said both Bareera and an 8-year-old child were removed from the car, but the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bareera was then taken by helicopter to UAB Hosptial in Birmingham and the 8-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital. 

ALEA State Troopers are investigating the crash.

