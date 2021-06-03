One-year anniversary of June protests has some feeling like no change has been made

"This day is not a happy day. So much happened a year ago, that I understand if people say 'I can't come out there. I can't face that again'," said Keith Young.

That is the leader of "Black Lives Matter Huntsville" on how he feels marching again on the one year anniversary of the historic protests at Big Spring Park.

At that protest, police used a form of tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters who defied police orders to leave the area around the courthouse.

Now, one year later, we're taking a look at what's changed and how people are feeling now.

It was on the streets around the Madison County Courthouse where people marched and chanted Black Lives Matter.

Just as they did a year ago.

As some city council members push for changes citizens are asking for, others still don't see a difference.

This is what you could hear around the downtown square Thursday evening.

Dozens of people marching and saying things like no justice, no peace.

It's been 365 days to the minute almost, when hundreds of people protested in the same way.

But then, it ended up with people arrested and getting hit with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Some people who came to the protest Thursday say even now, they don't feel any different.

"It's surreal to think about that you can't really put your finger on anything tangible in an entire year," said Young.

After last year, people wanted definitive change and meaningful police reform in Madison County and they say they are still waiting.

District 4 councilman, Bill Kling says he hears them loud and clear.

"I'm not going to glad-handle it and say everything is wonderful, but we've gotten off to a start. I wish there was more but yeah," he said.

As of now, because of people marching and speaking their mind not only to city council, but to other local leaders, Kling says they've done this:

Secured funding for this fiscal year with all money going to mental health resources, more mental health training and adding mental health personnel to law enforcement teams.

Even though it's not moving as fast as some would like, Kling says there's more coming and he hopes people keep the momentum up.

"It's not going to be perfect but I'm not going to sugarcoat it, but again I think we have a great community and if we all just work hard, we can make some things happen," said Kling.

There have been several marches since June 3rd of 2020 and there will be several more.

Young told us to those who may still be weary:

he's got you.

"There are going to be people like me and all my other peoples, we're going to stand up for you, we'll be your voice," he said.

As you saw in the video everyone marched in the streets.

Which could​ have resulted in issues with the law as it's an obstruction of traffic, but we didn't see any officers while the protest was happening.