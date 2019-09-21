One year after her murder: 'No justice for Tiffany Kelley'

A year after her cold-blooded murder, a Tennessee Valley family says there’s still no justice for the killing of Tiffany Kelley. She was murdered on September 22, 2018. Tomorrow, at Green Cove Mobile Home Park, there will be a vigil to remember Kelley.

Not far from her home, Kelley was stabbed-to-death along Green Cove Road in Huntsville. She had gone for a quick trip to Dollar General. At the store, two people asked Kelley for a ride. She agreed. But, she wanted to stop by her house to pick up her husband and her ID.

She never made it.

Kelley’s killers stabbed her in the neck, dumped her along Green Cove Road and stole her car. Investigators later tracked the suspects to Clarke County.

X’Zavier Scott was 20 when police charged him.

Domanek Jackson was 16. Both are charged with capital murder in Kelley’s death. Despite his age, Jackson is charged as an adult.

Investigators say Scott showed a lack of remorse.

"The only thing he did ask was how his girlfriend was doing, but nothing for the victim," Huntsville police sergeant Jack Pugh said. "I did ask him how he knew she was deceased. He said he had assumed, because if you get stabbed in the neck you would die."

Ashley Perry tells WAAY 31 her sister deserves justice. Perry wants a large turnout at Sunday’s vigil. It happens Sunday night beginning at 8 o’clock at Green Cove Mobile Home Park.