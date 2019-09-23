One year after a Huntsville woman's death, family holds vigil

One year after a Huntsville woman's death, family and friends are stressing the importance of paying attention to your surroundings.

Tiffany Kelley was murdered on September 22nd of last year. It happened after two teens approached her at a Dollar General and asked for a ride. Police say those teens are now accused of stabbing Kelley in the neck, dumping her out of her car and then stealing it.

WAAY 31 spoke with the family about what they want everyone to take away from Sunday night's vigil for Tiffany Kelley. We spoke with her mother and two of her sisters about the importance of being a kind person, but knowing when to walk away from a situation.

Tiffany's body was thrown on the side of the road and she was left to die. Now, though, this place is where her memory lives on.

"Walk around, have a kind heart, be upbeat, be the best person you can be, but please, always watch your surroundings. If something does not feel right, please trust your gut," said Ashley Perry, Kelley's sister.

This is the message her family wants everyone to know. At the vigil, about 50 people came to pay their respects. One thing a lot of people told WAAY 31 was how kind-hearted Tiffany Kelley was.

"Right off the bat, you're going to have a smile, because she had that attitude, that personality, that was just wide open," said Perry.

Unfortunately, her mother said this is what got her daughter killed. Now, they're hoping to change people's mindsets.

"Yes, gun violence is important, but there's so many other ways that it's happening and we need to stop all violence," said Tina Creque, her mother.

Her sisters, Ashley and Kimberly, got matching tattoos with Tiffany's handwriting to remind them to keep going. They said it's one of the things that gives them the strength to keep going everyday.

"She had a heart of gold and anywhere she went, she would light up a room in an instant," said Kimberly Ford, Kelley's sister.

They say Tiffany may be gone physically, but they see her in the form of butterflies and know she isn't forgotten.

"I'll see her again one day in heaven," said Ford.

Tiffany Kelley's family told WAAY 31 the hardest thing about her death is not being able to have closure with her murder. The two teenagers accused of killing her are currently charged with capital murder as they await their trials. Both are charged as adults.