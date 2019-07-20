One woman found dead in early morning house fire in Lawrence County

One woman was found dead following an early morning fire in the Caddo Community in Lawrence County.

According to Caddo-Midway Fire and Rescue Chief Darwin Clark, Rebecca Kay Johnson, 40, was found dead after crews were called to a house fire on County Road 546 at about 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Rebecca Kay Johnson's body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.

He said neighbors believed that there had been an explosion at the home, but firefighters did not find any evidence to support that.

Clark said it took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. Crews had to shuttle water into fight the fire because there wasn't an easily accessible fire hydrant.

About 15 firefighters were on scene for about six hours. Moulton Fire and Chalybeate Volunteer Fire also responded.

Officials said that the preliminary indications are that the fire was accidental. Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Johnson's body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.

The state fire marshal's office will conduct a full investigation of the fire because of the death.