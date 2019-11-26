One suspect in custody after B&K Grocery robbery on Saturday

One man’s in jail, but investigators are still looking for man they say robbed a grocery store in Limestone County.

Deputies call Matthew Wright the getaway driver.

Investigators say it shows the actual robbery happening at the B&K Grocery on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road in Athens.

They told us the man you see is Jaterrius Burrell.

We learned how investigators put the pieces together.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office told WAAY-31 the surveillance video at B&K Grocery really helped.

They recognized Jaterrius Burrell because he’s already wanted for other crimes.

When they went to his last known address, they saw this same car with no tag and no stickers.

They connected it to his neighbor, Matthew Wright... who deputies also saw in the video.

Investigators in Ardmore spotted Wright and called Limestone County.

Nobody was hurt in Saturday’s robbery but deputies consider Burrell armed and dangerous.

They say call 9-1-1 if you see him.

Matthew Wright is being held in the Limestone County jail on a $100,000 bond.

He's charged with 2 counts of robbery.