One person transported to hospital after shooting on Poplar Ave.

One person was transported to Huntsville hospital after a shooting on Poplar ave.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 9:30 PM
Posted By: Emily Adelman

Huntsville Fire Captain Frank McKenzie said one person was taken to the Huntsville Hospital tonight with serious injuries after a shooting on Poplar Avenue in Huntsville.

This is a developing story.

