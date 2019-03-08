One person taken to hospital after vehicle wrecked into Outback Steakhouse in Sheffield

Photo Gallery 6 Images
UPDATE: (9:56 p.m.) A viewer who tells us she is the daughter of the driver says her mother is diabetic and had not eaten, which caused her to black out.
--------
According to Sheffield police, a woman drove through Outback Steakhouse around 7 p.m. Friday.
Sheffield police say a 70-year-old woman pulled up to park, and they believe she accidentally pressed the gas and accelerated into the building. Police say one employee was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver refused to go to the hospital.
The restaurant tells us the person taken to the hospital was not an employee. The restaurant says they will try to open again Saturday night and Sunday, but they will decide at a later time.
