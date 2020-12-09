One person taken to hospital after shooting in North Huntsville

UPDATE: Huntsville police say the shooting is currently under investigation, and it stemmed from an event nearby and migrated over to the area of Hammonds Avenue.

The department says several males approached a man on a porch. We’re told the man on the porch shot one of the males that approached him. He was shot in the leg and is not in critical condition.

From earlier:

A shooting is under investigation in North Huntsville on Wednesday around 4:15 p.m.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the shooting happened on Hammonds Avenue and one male patient was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Webster said the patient is still being evaluated, and there is no word on his condition right now.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene and are working to learn more.