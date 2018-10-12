Clear
One person taken to Huntsville Hospital after wreck at Dug Hill Road

The wreck happened around 8 Friday morning.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 1:01 PM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 2:54 PM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

A spokesman with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a three-car crash sent one person to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. 

First-responders arrived to the scene at the intersection of Dug Hill Road and Highway 72 around 8:00 a.m. There are no other reports of injuries caused by the crash. 

WAAY 31 has reported on several wrecks at the intersection, including a deadly wreck  earlier this year. 

