One person taken to Huntsville Hospital after wreck at Dug Hill Road

A spokesman with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a three-car crash sent one person to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
First-responders arrived to the scene at the intersection of Dug Hill Road and Highway 72 around 8:00 a.m. There are no other reports of injuries caused by the crash.
WAAY 31 has reported on several wrecks at the intersection, including a deadly wreck earlier this year.
