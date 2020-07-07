One person shot on Shaw Road in Limestone County

Authorities are investigating a shooting on Tuesday in Limestone County.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and investigators are at the scene on Shaw Road. A male victim was shot in the leg, and there is no suspect at this time. The victim's injuries are not life threatening.
