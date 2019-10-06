One person shot in south Huntsville

Huntsville Police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, they were dispatched to some apartments in the 12000 block of Temperance Street SW around 5:30 p.m.
When the arrived, they found one person had been shot and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police at the scene said they do not have anyone in custody for the shooting.
