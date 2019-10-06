Clear
BREAKING NEWS One person shot in south Huntsville Full Story

One person shot in south Huntsville

Huntsville Police investigate a shooting that sent one person the hospital with serious injuries.
Huntsville Police investigate a shooting that sent one person the hospital with serious injuries.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said the person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Posted: Oct 6, 2019 8:00 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Huntsville Police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, they were dispatched to some apartments in the 12000 block of Temperance Street SW around 5:30 p.m.

When the arrived, they found one person had been shot and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

Police at the scene said they do not have anyone in custody for the shooting. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events