Clear
BREAKING NEWS Second Morgan County work release inmate recaptured after leaving detail late December Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory View Alerts

One person shot in north Huntsville

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 11:24 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

One person is recovering after being shot Sunday evening in Huntsville.

The Huntsville Police Department responded to the shooting on Poplar Avenue near Pulaski Pike around 7:30 p.m., according to Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

Oner person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The shooting is under investigation and so far no arrests have been made. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events