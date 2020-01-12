One person shot in north Huntsville

One person is recovering after being shot Sunday evening in Huntsville.
The Huntsville Police Department responded to the shooting on Poplar Avenue near Pulaski Pike around 7:30 p.m., according to Huntsville Fire and Rescue.
Oner person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The shooting is under investigation and so far no arrests have been made.
