One person shot in Colbert County

A shooting happened around 8 Friday night at a home on Blake Street in Sheffield.

According to Sheffield Police, one person was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. There is a possible suspect in custody but no word yet on the condition of the person who was shot.

Neighbors told WAAY 31 that police have responded to several issues at the home several times in the past. The person who owns the building said he rents it out to a man. He said the man had 8 eviction notices but has refused to leave the building.

The owner is working through the court so they can legally force him to leave. Neighbors believe he's the man in custody. WAAY 31 is still working to find out how the shooting victim is connected.