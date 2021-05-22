One person shot, hospitalized in Huntsville Saturday afternoon

A bystander was shot and hospitalized following a shooting in Huntsville Saturday afternoon.

Don Webster with HEMSI said it happened off Blue Spring Road around 12:20 p.m. Webster said the victim had a non-life threatening gun shot wound and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Huntsville Police said two people were in a fight in a shopping center parking lot.

One individual fired multiple gunshots. Some of those gunshots entered the store, Trappin Apparel and hit a man. The victim was in his early 20's, according to Webster.