Scottsboro Fire Chief: One person shot by deputy at Jackson County Courthouse

A civilian was shot by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the courthouse Wednesday morning.

Scottsboro Fire Department Chief Gene Necklaus confirmed the shooting.

He said the shooting took place inside the courthouse.

The patient has been transported to a hospital for treatment.

The deputy was not shot and does not have any apparent injuries, he said.

Jackson County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey said the shooting took place at the front door of the courthouse.

He said the only person injured was the “man with the gun.”

The courthouse is shut down while the crime scene is investigated.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation.

