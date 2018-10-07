Clear

UPDATE: Man with gunshot wound transported to hospital from Albertville convenience store

A man was transported from a convenience store near Albertville to Huntsville Hospital Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 1:32 PM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 5:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: The shooting happened at a residence on Turnpike Road, and someone drove the victim to the store, where they asked for help. The store owner hit a panic button, calling 911. According to law enforcement, they have a person of interest, but this person is not in custody.

---

According to Albertville Fire and Rescue Chief Brad Hix, they assisted Albertville police on a call of a shooting at the intersection of Highpoint Road and Oneonta Cut-Off Road.

Hix said the victim was a male in his mid-20's and was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip. He said the man was found in a truck parked at a convenience store called High Point Grocery. He said it was not clear if that is where the man was shot or not.

WAAY 31 will update as more information is known.

