One person sent to the hospital after wreck in Huntsville

The county commissioner over this area told WAAY31 safety improvements are on the way for this stretch of road, but people who live here tell me they want change right now.

Patricia Lawler says she's no stranger to fast drivers.

"They drive it like an interstate," said Lawler.

Since December, WAAY31 has gone to Hobbs Island Road to report on four wrecks. Lawler says this road has always been an issue, but its been even worse in recent months.

"Ever since Cecil Ashburn closed I'm sure the traffic has more than doubled," said Lawler.

Commissioner Craig Hill told WAAY31 improvements are on the way, like a guardrail and reflectors. Some neighbors say the safety precautions should go a step further.

"If we had police presence around maybe they would slow down," said Lawler.

We don't know what caused Saturday morning's accident just yet.