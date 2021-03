Crews are at the scene of a deadly crash in Muscle Shoals Wednesday afternoon.

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency says at least one person was killed in the crash on Gusmus Avenue and 2nd Street.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash with what appears to be a mobile home that was possibly being transported.

Two MedFlight helicopters were called to the scene. Muscle Shoals police also responded.

