One person killed in an overnight house fire

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in an overnight house fire in New Hope.

A Madison County Sheriff’s spokesperson told WAAY 31 the fire happened just after 12:30 Tuesday morning along New Hope-Cedar Point Road in New Hope. A female in the home woke up to her dogs barking and found a fire near a space heater. Sheriff’s deputies said that’s when a male, in his 50’s, woke up and tried to put out the fire with extinguishers as the female ran next door to call 911. The man, according to deputies, was not able to make it out of the house due to smoke and was killed.

New Hope fire, Owens Cross Roads fire, Keel Mountain fire, New Hope Police, Madison County Sheriff's Deputies, State Fire Marshall, Hemsi, and the Red Cross all responded to the fire.

The home was a total loss according to sheriff’s deputies. An investigation is ongoing, but deputies said it appears the fire started by a space heater.