Man killed, teen arrested in overnight Harvest shooting

Madison County Sheriff's Office confirms 38-year-old, Keelan Andrews was shot and killed on the 100 block of Cloverbrook Drive in Harvest early Sunday morning.

Officials say Andrews was found dead in the road from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old, Montrae Trevius Corbett, who is now being charged with capital murder.

Officials say Andrews was shot from a car that Corbett was in.

Investigators say they believe the shooting started over an altercation about fireworks.

Madison County Sheriff deputies say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Corbett is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond.