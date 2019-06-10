Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

One person injured in shooting on Inglewood Drive in Huntsville

Huntsville police are investigating an early morning shooting on Inglewood Drive.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 6:23 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 7:06 AM
Posted By: Devyn Guillebeaux

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Police confirmed the shooting happened on Inglewood Drive in Huntsville.

Huntsville police did not tell us the condition the victim is in or if there is a suspect in custody.

WAAY 31 is working to learn more information on the shooting.

We will keep you updated both on air and online.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events