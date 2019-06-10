One person injured in shooting on Inglewood Drive in Huntsville

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
Police confirmed the shooting happened on Inglewood Drive in Huntsville.
Huntsville police did not tell us the condition the victim is in or if there is a suspect in custody.
WAAY 31 is working to learn more information on the shooting.
We will keep you updated both on air and online.
