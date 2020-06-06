One person dies in early morning crash in Lauderdale County

One person is dead after an early Saturday morning crash in Lauderdale County.

Alabama State Troopers say Joe Deewayne Cothrum, a Tennessee resident, was killed when a Nissan Altima being driven by another person left the roadway and crashed into Cypress Creek.

Cothrum was pronounced dead at the scene by Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker.

The crash occurred just before 1:45 am in the City of Florence, just west of the intersection of Mobile and College Street.

The crash is under investigation.