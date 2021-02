A person is dead following a shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Jesse Sumlin said Huntsville Police officers responded to a shooting call around 2:00 p.m. in the 3900 block of Talwell Drive.

One person was found dead in an apartment when officers arrived and they detained an individual connected to the shooting.

Charges have not been announced in this shooting. The identity of the victim has not been released.